Cristiano Ronaldo makes his Morocco hotel available for earthquake victims

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up his hotel in Morocco for earthquake victims seeking refuge, after the country was rocked by a powerful 6.8 magnitude quake on Friday, leaving thousands dead and many more missing.

The football star’s luxury hotel, the Pestana CR7 Marrakech, is providing shelter to victims who have lost their homes, according to multiple media reports.

“Now we have managed to get Cristiano Ronaldo’s hotel, which is on the outskirts, to give us a room,” Irene Seixas, a Spanish national, was quoted as saying by the Spanish daily newspaper Marca.

“We are in a lobby with a lot of people of different nationalities, waiting to see if we can get a room, but we have all slept on the street.”

The four-star hotel has set aside its standard entry regulations and is offering entry to anyone in need of a roof over their head.

The death toll from Friday's quake has risen to 2,012, state television reported early on Sunday, citing Morocco’s interior ministry.

The number of those injured has climbed to 2,059, including 1,404 who are in a critical condition, it added.

