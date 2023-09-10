France ready to help with Morocco earthquake when Rabat requests: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday he was ready to send help for the earthquake in Morocco that has killed more than 2,000 people if Rabat requested.

“We have mobilized all technical and security teams to be able to intervene, when the Moroccan authorities deem it useful,” Macron told reporters in New Delhi, at the end of a G20 summit.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Morocco earthquake response could last years: Red Crescent, Red Cross

French citizen dies, eight others injured in Moroccan earthquake

Morocco declares three days of national mourning