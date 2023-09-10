Theme
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a session on ‘Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment’ as part of the G20 summit in New Delhi on September 9, 2023. (AFP)
France ready to help with Morocco earthquake when Rabat requests: Macron

AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday he was ready to send help for the earthquake in Morocco that has killed more than 2,000 people if Rabat requested.

“We have mobilized all technical and security teams to be able to intervene, when the Moroccan authorities deem it useful,” Macron told reporters in New Delhi, at the end of a G20 summit.

