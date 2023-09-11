Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Mouath Aytnasr, 20, who lost his 7-year-old brother Suleiman in the earthquake, walks on the rubble of his damaged house, in a hamlet on the outskirts of Talat N'Yaaqoub, in the aftermath of Morocco's deadliest earthquake September 11, 2023. (Reuters)
Mouath Aytnasr, 20, who lost his 7-year-old brother Suleiman in the earthquake, walks on the rubble of his damaged house, in a hamlet on the outskirts of Talat N'Yaaqoub, in the aftermath of Morocco's deadliest earthquake September 11, 2023. (Reuters)

Morocco quake toll rises to 2,862 deaths: Ministry

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

At least 2,862 people were killed in the strongest-ever earthquake to hit Morocco, the interior ministry said on Monday, revising an earlier toll of nearly 2,700 dead.

Another 2,562 people were injured, the ministry said, with rescue workers now facing a race against time to find survivors.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

MBS offers condolences in phone call with Morocco’s king after devastating earthquake

Morocco wants IMF-World Bank meetings to proceed despite quake losses

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, MBS order urgent aid to Morocco earthquake victims

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size