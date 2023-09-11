Morocco quake toll rises to 2,862 deaths: Ministry

At least 2,862 people were killed in the strongest-ever earthquake to hit Morocco, the interior ministry said on Monday, revising an earlier toll of nearly 2,700 dead.

Another 2,562 people were injured, the ministry said, with rescue workers now facing a race against time to find survivors.

