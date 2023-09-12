Floods killed over 2,300 in Libya’s Derna, over 5,000 missing: Emergency services

Flash floods in eastern Libya killed more than 2,300 people in the Mediterranean coastal city of Derna alone, the emergency services of the Tripoli-based government said on Tuesday.



More than 5,000 people remained missing while about 7,000 people were injured by the force of floodwaters that rushed down a normally dry river valley, said Osama Ali, spokesman for the Tripoli-based emergency services, which has had a team in Derna since Monday.



For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Read more:

UAE to send aid, rescue teams to assist flood victims in Libya

Advertisement