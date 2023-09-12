Theme
This handout picture provided by the office of Libya’s Benghazi-based interim prime minister on September 11, 2023 shows people inspecting damage in a flooded area in the eastern city of Derna, about 290 kilometers east of Benghazi, in the wake of the Mediterranean storm “Daniel.” (AFP)
Floods killed over 2,300 in Libya’s Derna, over 5,000 missing: Emergency services

Flash floods in eastern Libya killed more than 2,300 people in the Mediterranean coastal city of Derna alone, the emergency services of the Tripoli-based government said on Tuesday.

More than 5,000 people remained missing while about 7,000 people were injured by the force of floodwaters that rushed down a normally dry river valley, said Osama Ali, spokesman for the Tripoli-based emergency services, which has had a team in Derna since Monday.

