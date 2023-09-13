Theme
Members of Libyan Red Crescent Ajdabiya work in an area affected by flooding, in Derna, Libya, in this social media image released on September 12, 2023. (Reuters)
Members of Libyan Red Crescent Ajdabiya work in an area affected by flooding, in Derna, Libya, in this social media image released on September 12, 2023. (Reuters)

Death toll from floods in Libya’s Derna exceeds 5,300, may even double: Minister

Reuters
More than 5,300 bodies have been counted in the Libyan city of Derna and the toll is expected to increase significantly and may even double, a minister in the regional administration said on Wednesday, after the city was hit by catastrophic floods.

The “sea is constantly dumping dozens of bodies,” Hichem Abu Chkiouat, minister of civil aviation in the administration that runs eastern Libya, told Reuters, adding that reconstruction would cost billions of dollars.

