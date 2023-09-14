Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
People place bodies into a mass grave in the aftermath of a strike near a bridge that killed dozens of people, in Nyala, Sudan August 23, 2023. (Reuters)
People place bodies into a mass grave in the aftermath of a strike near a bridge that killed dozens of people, in Nyala, Sudan August 23, 2023. (Reuters)

Credible reports of at least 13 mass graves in Sudan: UN

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The United Nations Joint Human Rights office (UNITAMS) received credible reports about the existence of at least 13 mass graves in Sudan's El Geneina, a city in Darfur, and its surrounding areas as a result of the RSF and militias’ attacks on civilians, a post on X by the UN mission said on Wednesday.

The majority of these civilians were from the Massalit community, the post added.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Sudan army chief heads to Turkey, to hold talks with Erdogan

Sudan’s RSF deputy leader says US sanctions on him ‘unfair’

At least 39 civilians killed in Sudan’s Darfur

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size