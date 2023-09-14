Credible reports of at least 13 mass graves in Sudan: UN

The United Nations Joint Human Rights office (UNITAMS) received credible reports about the existence of at least 13 mass graves in Sudan's El Geneina, a city in Darfur, and its surrounding areas as a result of the RSF and militias’ attacks on civilians, a post on X by the UN mission said on Wednesday.

The majority of these civilians were from the Massalit community, the post added.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Sudan army chief heads to Turkey, to hold talks with Erdogan

Sudan’s RSF deputy leader says US sanctions on him ‘unfair’

At least 39 civilians killed in Sudan’s Darfur