UN says most of the thousands of deaths in Libya’s flood could’ve been avoided

The United Nations said Thursday that most of the thousands of deaths in Libya’s flood disaster could have been averted if early warning and emergency management systems had functioned properly.



For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



With better functioning coordination in the crisis-wracked country, “they could have issued the warnings and the emergency management forces would have been able to carry out the evacuation of the people, and we could have avoided most of the human casualties,” Petteri Taalas, head of the UN’s World Meteorological Organization, told reporters.



Read more:

Thousands buried in mass graves in Libya’s Derna as rescuers scour the area

Advertisement