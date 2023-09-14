Theme
This handout satellite picture created and released by BlackSky on September 13, 2023 shows a general view of destruction in the wake of floods after the Mediterranean storm “Daniel” in Libya’s eastern coastal city of Derna. (AFP)
UN says most of the thousands of deaths in Libya’s flood could’ve been avoided

AFP
Published: Updated:
The United Nations said Thursday that most of the thousands of deaths in Libya’s flood disaster could have been averted if early warning and emergency management systems had functioned properly.

With better functioning coordination in the crisis-wracked country, “they could have issued the warnings and the emergency management forces would have been able to carry out the evacuation of the people, and we could have avoided most of the human casualties,” Petteri Taalas, head of the UN’s World Meteorological Organization, told reporters.

