IOM Libya says over 38,640 individuals displaced in Libya due to deadly floods
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Libya said on Friday that over 38,640 individuals were displaced in the most affected areas in northeastern Libya due to storm Daniel, IOM posted on X.
“Over 5,000 are presumed dead, with a total of 3,922 deaths having been registered in hospitals, according to WHO sources,” IOM has said on its website.
