First humanitarian aid flight from Saudi Arabia departs to flood-stricken Libya

The first humanitarian aid flight from Saudi Arabia departed on Saturday to flood-stricken Libya, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The plane, which is carrying 90 tons of shelter materials and food supplies, is headed to Benina International Airport in Benghazi.

Aid will be distributed to victims of the floods in coordination with the Libyan Red Crescent.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directed the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Thursday to provide aid to those affected by the deadly floods that struck Libya.

KSrelief told Al Arabiya on Friday that providing humanitarian aid to Libya may last for two months.

Mediterranean storm Daniel struck Libya on Sunday and caused deadly flooding in many eastern towns, but the worst-hit was the port city of Derna.

The flood submerged Derna, washing thousands of people and homes out to sea after two upstream dams burst under the pressure of torrential rains triggered by the hurricane-strength storm.



Conflicting death tolls have been reported, with officials in the east of the divided country giving different estimates, and one speaking of at least 3,840 dead.



Aid organizations like Islamic Relief and Doctors Without Borders (MSF) have meanwhile warned the upcoming period could see the spread of disease as well as grave difficulties in delivering aid to those most in need.



The International Organization for Migration meanwhile said “over 38,640” people had been left homeless in eastern Libya, 30,000 of them in Derna alone.



