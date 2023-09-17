Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This handout satellite picture created and released by BlackSky on September 13, 2023 shows a general view of destruction in the wake of floods after the Mediterranean storm “Daniel” in Libya’s eastern coastal city of Derna. (AFP)
This handout satellite picture created and released by BlackSky on September 13, 2023 shows a general view of destruction in the wake of floods after the Mediterranean storm “Daniel” in Libya’s eastern coastal city of Derna. (AFP)

Libya flood death toll reaches 11,300 in coastal city of Derna

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

At least 11,300 people have died and another 10,100 are missing from the coastal city of Derna one week after Storm Daniel hit northeastern Libya, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported on Saturday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

An estimated 170 people have been killed as a result of the flooding elsewhere in the country, and more than 40,000 people have been displaced, the UN report said, citing the latest data from International Organization for Migration. Figures are expected to rise as search-and-rescue efforts continue to look for survivors.

Advertisement

Read more:

Maltese rescue team finds ‘hundreds’ of dead bodies on a beach in Libya’s Derna

Libya probes collapse of two dams after devastating floods that killed over 11,000

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size