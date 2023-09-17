Libya flood death toll reaches 11,300 in coastal city of Derna

At least 11,300 people have died and another 10,100 are missing from the coastal city of Derna one week after Storm Daniel hit northeastern Libya, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported on Saturday.

An estimated 170 people have been killed as a result of the flooding elsewhere in the country, and more than 40,000 people have been displaced, the UN report said, citing the latest data from International Organization for Migration. Figures are expected to rise as search-and-rescue efforts continue to look for survivors.

