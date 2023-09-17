Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A man walks through the debris, after a powerful storm and heavy rainfall hit Libya, in Derna, Libya, on September 12, 2023. (Reuters)
A man walks through the debris, after a powerful storm and heavy rainfall hit Libya, in Derna, Libya, on September 12, 2023. (Reuters)

Libya floods destroy at least 891 buildings in Derna, state media reports

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Floods completely destroyed at least 891 buildings in Libya’s coastal city of Derna, its official news agency reported on Sunday, citing figures from a
team assigned by the Libyan National Unity Government.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

An additional 211 buildings were partially damaged, and 398 others were submerged in mud, the report added, leaving a total of a quarter buildings damaged in the flood-ravaged city.

Advertisement

Read more:

Libya flood death toll reaches 11,300 in coastal city of Derna

Maltese rescue team finds ‘hundreds’ of dead bodies on a beach in Libya’s Derna

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size