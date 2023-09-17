Libya floods destroy at least 891 buildings in Derna, state media reports

Floods completely destroyed at least 891 buildings in Libya’s coastal city of Derna, its official news agency reported on Sunday, citing figures from a

team assigned by the Libyan National Unity Government.

An additional 211 buildings were partially damaged, and 398 others were submerged in mud, the report added, leaving a total of a quarter buildings damaged in the flood-ravaged city.

Libya flood death toll reaches 11,300 in coastal city of Derna

Maltese rescue team finds ‘hundreds’ of dead bodies on a beach in Libya’s Derna