Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
An emergency worker and a dog search bodies on the rubbles, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Amizmiz, Morocco, September 10, 2023. (Reuters)
An emergency worker and a dog search bodies on the rubbles, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Amizmiz, Morocco, September 10, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)

Biden speaks with Morocco’s king, offers support after earthquake: White House

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

US President Joe Biden spoke with Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Monday to offer his condolences following the devastating earthquake that hit the North African country earlier this month, the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders discussed Washington’s readiness to assist in recovery efforts, the statement said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UN says quake-hit Morocco could demand aid ‘today or tomorrow’

Real Madrid reaches out to Moroccan fan who lost family during deadly earthquake

World leaders voice solidarity with quake-stricken Morocco

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size