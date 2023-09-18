US to give $11 million to aid organizations responding to Libya floods

President Joe Biden said on Monday the United States would provide $11 million to local and international aid organizations responding to Libya's humanitarian needs after devastating floods.

In a statement, Biden said the funds will help cover critical needs such as water, food, shelter, and medical assistance.

“The United States continues to stand with the Libyan people during this difficult hour—we remain committed to supporting a political path toward a unified, freely and fairly elected government in Libya that can effectively respond to its people’s needs,” he added.

