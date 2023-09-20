Theme
Ait Abdellah Brahim, 86, gestures among rubble, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Talat N'Yaaqoub, Morocco, September 16, 2023. (Reuters)

Morocco’s $11.7 bln post-earthquake reconstruction plan to benefit 4.2 million people

Reuters
Morocco plans to spend 120 billion dirhams ($11.7 billion) in a post-earthquake reconstruction program over the next five years, the Royal Palace said on Wednesday.

The plan would target 4.2 million people in the worst hit provinces.

