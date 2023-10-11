IMF conference: Morocco welcomes hundreds of delegates a month after deadly quake

Morocco continues to welcome hundreds of delegates from across the globe as the North African country hosts the annual International Monetary Fund and World Bank conference in the historical city of Marrakech – the first meeting on African soil in half a century.

The weeklong conference, scheduled to run until October 15, brings together finance ministers, private sector executives and representatives from academia and civil organizations to discuss issues of global concerns, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development and aid effectiveness.

Morocco, which recently grappled with a devastating earthquake claiming nearly 3,000 lives, faced the threat of derailing this event. The conference had already been delayed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The North African country seems to make an effort to bounce back from the destruction caused by the quake by going full throttle in hosting the conference amid the recent revelation from the IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva about the organization’s intention to give Africa a third seat on its executive board.

“For the global economy to be prosperous in the 21st century, Africa must move forward. The continent has abundant resources and inexhaustible energy; not to speak about its creativity,” Georgieva said in a speech on Tuesday.

“IMF is keen on providing finance to Africa, as well as the Arab world and Middle East countries. Investing in Africa is not only benefiting its youth but also helps the entire world,” she added.

The Marrakech meetings therefore come as an opportunity for Africa to highlight the continent’s ambitions, where global economic shocks are most felt.

A picturesque welcome

Attendees were met with a picturesque welcome filled with Palm trees, mystical carpets and traditional Moroccan clothing on display against a scenic mountainous backdrop.

The pathways were lined with trees, cactuses and bushes native to the country as participants walked in the shade of arched roofs – a common Moroccan architectural style.

Although temporary, the conference is expected to boost tourism in Morocco with an influx of attendees, after the country was hit hard with pandemic related restrictions and the recent quake brought life at a standstill for many.

