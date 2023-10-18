Thousands in Tunisia rally against Israel outside French embassy
Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters rallied in Tunisia on Wednesday outside the French embassy, condemning Western support for Israel which they blamed for a deadly strike on a Gaza hospital.
Some protesters were waving Palestinian flags while others demanded the ambassador be expelled, accusing France of being among the Western “allies of the Zionists,” AFP journalists reported.
A second protest was due to be held outside the US embassy in Tunis at 1:00 pm (1200 GMT), with rallies also expected in provin-cial towns and cities, organizers said.
Speaking at an overnight meeting of his National Security Council, Tunisian President Kais Saied condemned the “international silence” about the “genocide” he said was being perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinian people.
