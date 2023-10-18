Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
33YG3Z2-Protesters gather for an anti-Israel demonstration outside the French embassy headquarters along the Avenue Habib Bourguiba in the centre of Tunis on October 18, 2023. (AFP)
Protesters gather for an anti-Israel demonstration outside the French embassy headquarters along the Avenue Habib Bourguiba in the centre of Tunis on October 18, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Thousands in Tunisia rally against Israel outside French embassy

AFP, Tunis
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters rallied in Tunisia on Wednesday outside the French embassy, condemning Western support for Israel which they blamed for a deadly strike on a Gaza hospital.

Some protesters were waving Palestinian flags while others demanded the ambassador be expelled, accusing France of being among the Western “allies of the Zionists,” AFP journalists reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

A second protest was due to be held outside the US embassy in Tunis at 1:00 pm (1200 GMT), with rallies also expected in provin-cial towns and cities, organizers said.

Speaking at an overnight meeting of his National Security Council, Tunisian President Kais Saied condemned the “international silence” about the “genocide” he said was being perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinian people.

Read more:

Arab world blames Israel for hospital strike as thousands rally

France advises citizens against traveling to Lebanon

Six French airports evacuated after ‘threats of attack’: Police source

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size