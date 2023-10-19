Moroccan airline RAM says cancelling flights to and from Tel Aviv
Moroccan state-owned airline Royal Air Maroc (RAM) said on Thursday it would cancel flights from Oct. 19 to 30 to and from Tel Aviv “due to the current situation in Israel,” according to a statement posted on social media platform X.
