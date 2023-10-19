Theme
Royal Air Maroc Shutterstock
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Moroccan airline RAM says cancelling flights to and from Tel Aviv

Reuters
Moroccan state-owned airline Royal Air Maroc (RAM) said on Thursday it would cancel flights from Oct. 19 to 30 to and from Tel Aviv “due to the current situation in Israel,” according to a statement posted on social media platform X.

