At least 35 dead in Egypt road smash: State media

At least 35 people died and dozens were injured Saturday in a road accident involving a bus and several cars on Egypt’s Cairo-Alexandria motorway, state media reported.

“A horrific collision on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road near Wadi al-Natroun led to the death of 35 people, at least 18 of whom were burned, and the injury of 53 others,” the Al-Ahram website said.

