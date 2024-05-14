Uber driver arrested in Egypt after latest attack on women

2 min read

Police in Cairo have arrested an Uber driver on suspicion of attempted sexual assault, the latest incident targeting women using the ride-hailing app in Egypt.

The interior ministry said the driver had “tried to assault” a passenger with a box-cutter on the side of a road in the Egyptian capital on Sunday.

The passenger was injured but able to escape, the ministry said in a brief statement.

Uber said the assault was sexual in nature and that it was “deeply saddened” by the incident, in a statement sent to AFP.

It was the second such attack involving Uber to spark public outrage in Egypt.

In March, 23-year-old Habiba al-Shamaa died of her injuries after throwing herself from an Uber car on a Cairo highway when her driver attempted to kidnap her.

The passenger involved in the latest incident was not identified, but her sister told MBC television in a phone interview that she had fought off the driver.

She was speaking on the Al-Hekaya talk show hosted by Amr Adib, who criticized Uber.

“Who does Uber answer to? Who is supposed to hold them accountable? The first girl died, and nothing happened,” he said, referring to Shamaa’s case.

The driver in that case, identified by authorities as Mahmud Hashem, was sentenced last month to 15 years in prison for attempted kidnapping, drug possession and driving under the influence.

Adib echoed demands by social media users for accountability from Uber and increased security measures.

“They do not do drug tests, they do not hire the right people, they should not be trusted with our children,” he said.

Uber said Tuesday it was “determined to continue to fight against all forms of sexual abuse and violence.”

