A handout picture released by the Egyptian Presidency on March 23, 2016 shows Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (C) during a meeting with members of the newly appointed cabinet. (File photo: AFP)
Egypt seen changing its finance, foreign and supply ministers

Reuters
Egypt is expected to change its foreign, finance, petroleum, electricity and supply ministers in the newly formed cabinet, with Ahmed Kouchouk leading the finance ministry, state TV said on Tuesday, citing local TV channel ExtraNews.

