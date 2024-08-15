Theme
Chad opens consulate in Western Sahara, supporting Morocco’s sovereignty

Chad opened on Wednesday a consulate in Western Sahara, joining African and Arab countries that have established diplomatic missions there in a sign of support for Morocco’s claim to the disputed territory.

Morocco considers Western Sahara its own territory, but the Algeria-backed Polisario Front wants to establish its own state there.

So far 29 countries have opened consulates in Western Sahara cities of Layoune and Dakhla in full support of Morocco’s sovereignty over the territory.

