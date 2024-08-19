Libya central bank resumes operations after abducted official’s release

2 min read

Libya’s central bank said Monday it was resuming its operations following the release of a bank official who had been abducted earlier.

The Central Bank of Libya announced in a statement that it was “resuming operations” after the release of Musab Msallem, its head of information technology, “and his safe return.”

Msallem was abducted from his house Sunday morning by an “unidentified group,” the bank had said, adding it would “suspend all operations” until his release.

The bank had also called for an “end to these practices” and blamed “unlawful parties” that “threaten the safety of its employees and the continuity of the banking sector’s work.”

Msallem’s abduction came a week after the central bank’s headquarters in Tripoli was besieged by armed men, before they dispersed, according to reports.

Local media said they did so in an attempt to force the resignation of the bank’s governor, Seddik al-Kabir.

In office since 2012, Kabir has faced criticism – including from figures close to Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah – over the management of Libya’s oil resources and the state budget.

During a meeting last week in Tunisia with US Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland, Kabir said there were “growing threats to the security” of the bank and its employees.

Norland later said in a post on X that attempts to oust al-Kabir were “unacceptable” and warned that replacing him “by force can result in Libya losing access to international financial markets.”

Norland said the confrontation in Tripoli “highlights the ongoing risks posed by the political stalemate in Libya.”

Home to 6.8 million people, Libya has struggled to recover from years of conflict after the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that overthrew longtime dictator Muammar al-Gaddafi.

It remains divided between a UN-recognized government based in the capital Tripoli and led by Dbeibah and a rival administration in the east, backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.

Although relative calm has returned in recent years, clashes still periodically break out between Libya’s myriad armed groups.

Msallem’s abduction came as rising tensions between rival factions have stirred fears of a broader escalation in recent weeks.

