Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A boat is seen at a harbour in the southern island of Kerkenna, where migrants departed from last week before their boat sank, Tunisia June 4, 2018. Picture taken June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
A boat is seen at a harbour in the southern island of Kerkenna, where migrants departed from last week before their boat sank, Tunisia June 4, 2018. Picture taken June 4, 2018. (Reuters)

US approves possible sale of SAFE boats to Tunisia

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The United States has approved the possible sale of 65’ SAFE Archangel boats and related elements to Tunisia for an estimated cost of $110 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The principal contractor is SAFE Boats International.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Tunisians rally for release of women detained over criticism of President Kais Saied

Tunisia potential presidential candidates, restrained ahead of election

Tunisia town shuttered after Libya closes smuggler-linked border

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size