US approves possible sale of SAFE boats to Tunisia

The United States has approved the possible sale of 65’ SAFE Archangel boats and related elements to Tunisia for an estimated cost of $110 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.



The principal contractor is SAFE Boats International.

