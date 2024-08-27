Tunisian court allows presidential candidate Mekki to resume election bid

2 min read

A Tunisian court on Tuesday upheld an appeal by prominent opposition politician Abdellatif Mekki, allowing him to resume his bid for the presidency in an election expected on Oct. 6, judicial and political sources told Reuters.

The electoral commission had excluded Mekki from the race due to what it said was a lack of popular endorsements. A judicial official, Faycel Boguira, told Reuters that the court’s decision was final and could not be appealed.

Tunisia’s administrative court will issue further rulings this week regarding other politicians who have filed appeals after the commission also rejected their candidacy papers. They include Mondher Zenaidi, Imed Daimi, and Abir Moussi.

The court’s decision adds Mekki, head of the Action and Achievement Party, to a list of accepted candidates that also includes the incumbent, President Kais Saied, and politicians Ayachi Zammel and Zouhair Maghzaoui.

Mekki was a prominent official in the Ennahda party but left to found a rival party in 2022. However, he still enjoys widespread support among supporters of Ennahda, one of Tunisia’s largest political parties.

“The court decision is fair and highlights the image of the administrative court, known for its integrity even in the darkest periods in Tunisia’s history,” Ahmed Nafati, Mekki’s campaign manager, told Reuters.

Tunisian opposition parties, politicians, and human rights groups have accused the authorities of using “arbitrary restrictions” and intimidation to help ensure the re-election of Saied.

They say the electoral commission is not neutral and is seeking to eliminate all serious competitors to pave the way for Saied’s victory. The commission denies the accusations.

Saied, who dissolved parliament and seized control of all powers in 2021 in a move described by the opposition as a coup, said last year “he would not hand over the country to non-patriots.”

