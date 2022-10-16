Saudi Arabia underscores climate crisis efforts, Vision 2030 goals at UNESCO session

Saudi Arabia’s delegation highlighted its efforts to combat the climate crisis and its Vision 2030 ambitions at the United Nations Education, Scientific, and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) 215th session in Paris, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The session, which is set to run until Wednesday, takes place once a year and aims to examine the program of work for UNESCO.

The Kingdom’s delegation at the session included Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to UNESCO and chairwoman of the organization’s programs and external relations committee, Princess Haifa bint Abdulaziz al-Mogrin; Secretary General of the Saudi National Committee for Education, Culture and Science, Ahmed bin Abdulaziz al-Blaihed; as well as experts from the Ministry of Culture and Education and the Human Rights Convention.

The delegation’s speech at the opening session focused on its efforts to enhance its role within the organization to achieve its sustainable development goals and highlighted the ambitions outlined by Vision 2030 – a transformative economic and social reform blueprint launched and initiated by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2016.

At the opening Plenary Debate of @UNESCO #215EXB session, reiterating #SaudiArabia’s commitment to international #sustainability efforts through advancing education, sciences, culture, communication & information as well as achieving UNESCO’s objectives in service of humanity. 🌐 https://t.co/xn0z53LI6m — Haifa Al Mogrin هيفاء آل مقرن (@HaifaAlMogrin) October 11, 2022

The Kingdom affirmed its support for all efforts aimed at developing mechanisms for knowledge exchange and efforts aimed at setting national policies and strategic plans, encouraging investment, and supporting skills and capabilities needed for the cultural sector.

Saudi Arabia also highlighted the climate crisis and the actions it has taken to address it, such as through the Middle East Green Initiative – an initiative which aims to enhance cooperation among countries throughout the region and supports the Kingdom’s goal to become a regional and global leader in the field of sustainability.

