The Saudi Music Commission hosted a concert earlier this month at Paris’ Theatre du Chatelet that brought together Saudi and western harmonies, aiming to strengthen the cultural collaboration between Saudi Arabia and France.
‘Saudi Music Masterpieces’: Saudi Arabia holds stunning performance in Paris

The ‘Saudi Musical Masterpieces’ concert, which took place in Paris on October 7, exhibited the Kingdom’s musical culture, the commission said, adding that it was the first Arab participation in the history of Theatre du Chatelet.

The concert featured a joint performance between the French Philharmonic Orchestra, along with 22 musicians and 40 singers from the Saudi National Band and Choir.

In a solo performance, the Saudi National Music Band played traditional Saudi folk songs, while the French Philharmonic Orchestra performed a piece on ‘Jeddah City.’

The concert also included a performance of classical music from around the world.

