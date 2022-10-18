Saudi Arabia records highest rise in job creation among GCC during Q3 2022: Report

Saudi Arabia registered a 14 percent increase in new jobs during the third quarter of 2022, brought on by growth in sectors including manufacturing, sales, marketing and investment, a new report has revealed.

The GCC Employment Index report by recruitment consultancy Cooper Fitch showed that Gulf states had a surge in activity during the third quarter of this year due to the prospect of several new investment opportunities that have opened up in the region, in addiiton to the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month.

The technology sector registered a particular boost in new job activity, with an 11 percent surge in software development roles and a seven percent increase in the number of cybersecurity positions.

“Demand for expertise across cloud, digital and cyber-based roles also rose sharply thanks to new projects greenlit as part of Saudi Vision 2030,” the report stated.

“Experienced consultants with the talent necessary to bring projects to completion have remained in high demand, while the launch of digital banks and new government authorities drove significant movement among C-level professionals.”

In addition, Saudis with corporate communications, marketing, and technical sales experience are proving “particularly sought after,” the report found.

It added that, at the same time, the Kingdom’s industrial sector has been experiencing rapid growth, with several organizations already devising their own strategies to meet their 2023 talent requirements.

Among GCC countries, Saudi Arabia recorded the highest growth rate in job creation, followed by Qatar at 7 percent and the United Arab Emirates at 3 percent, due to an uptick in activity in the three nations, with many highly anticipated events like the FIFA World Cup set to take place next month.

Released at the end of every quarter, the report reviews new employment activity across the Gulf region, with a particular focus on changes in the number of new jobs based on proprietary data.

