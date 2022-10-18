Saudi Arabia’s Falcons head to UAE training camp ahead of Qatar World Cup

Saudi Arabia’s national football team, the Green Falcons, have landed in the United Arab Emirates’ capital of Abu Dhabi where they will spend the next month at a training camp ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Donned in green jackets – the color of their official kit – the team disembarked from a plane in Abu Dhabi on Monday to the sounds of the Saudi national anthem, clapping from a welcoming committee, and cheers from onlookers.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The team took part in a photo shoot before boarding their official team bus.

The national team, getting set for a sixth global finals, will hold their preparations in the UAE capital until November 10.

Saudi Arabia will play five friendly matches while at the training camp before the tournament kicks off.

These include friendlies against North Macedonia, Albania, Honduras, Iceland and Panama. Those matches fall on October 22, 26, 30 and November 6 and 10, respectively.

The Macedonia and Panama friendlies will be played at Zayed Sports City, while Saudi Arabia will face Albania and Honduras at Al Nahyan Stadium. The Iceland match will be held at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium.

On Wednesday, manager Herve Renard named a provisional 32-man squad for the Abu Dhabi camp, headlined by Al Hilal captain Salman al-Faraj and club teammate Salem al-Dawsari.

Saudi Arabia’s Falcons kick off their first match against Argentina on November 22 before taking on Poland four days later.

They round off the group on November 30, against Mexico.

On Monday, FIFA’s president Gianni Infantino and event organizers said ticket sales for the World Cup are approaching the three-million mark ahead of the tournament kicking off in Qatar on November 20.

The top three purchasing countries of the 2.89 million tickets sold are Qatar, the United States and Saudi Arabia, World Cup Chief Operating Officer Colin Smith told a news conference in Doha.

Qatar, the smallest country to have hosted soccer’s global showpiece tournament, is preparing to receive an estimated 1.2 million visitors during the World Cup.

Thousands of fans are expected to stay in neighboring countries like the UAE and fly in to Doha for matches due to limited accommodation in Qatar.

Read more:

‘We got a ticket’: Football fans from Saudi, UAE gear up to head to Qatar World Cup