Saudi Arabia announces climate events to take place in November

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced two climate events will take place in November where experts will discuss how countries can become greener, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA reported on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit and the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum will take place “in tandem with COP27” leaders in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, SPA said. The former will take place on November 7, and the latter on November 11-12.

“We are holding them in tandem with COP27, an event bringing nations from around the world together under one roof, to advance global climate ambitions by inspiring joint activity at the local, regional, and international levels,” the Crown Prince said in a statement.

The first Middle East Initiative was held in Riyadh last year. This year, the Kingdom will shed light on the key climate challenges facing the Middle East and North Africa Region, SPA added.

The second event – the SGI Forum – will gather experts to discuss the progress that Saudi Arabia has made in achieving climate targets set by the Kingdom last year.

MGI and SGI were launched by the Crown Prince in 2021 to enhance Saudi Arabia’s environmental action, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

As part of the SGI, the Kingdom will plant 10 billion trees across the country.

“In addition, Saudi Arabia has committed to reducing carbon emissions by 278 million tons annually by 2030,” SPA added.

Read more:



Israel, Bahrain agree to cooperate on agriculture, food security

King Abdulaziz University ranks first in Arab World as per QS World Rankings

Saudi Arabia’s SAGO seeks 535,000 tonnes of wheat in tender: Report