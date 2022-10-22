Saudi Arabia condemns ‘terrorist’ Houthi attack on oil terminal in Yemen’s Hadramawt

Saudi Arabia has condemned the Iran-backed Houthi militia’s “terrorist” attack against al-Dhabba oil terminal in Yemen’s Hadramawt governorate, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

“The attack is a flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2216 and of international laws and norms,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

On Friday, the internationally-recognized government of Yemen said that its forces intercepted armed drones launched against al-Dhabba oil terminal, located in the town of al-Shihr in Hadramawt, as an oil tanker was preparing to dock.

“The attack confirms that the terrorist Houthi militia and those who stand behind it continue to target civilian and economic facilities and global energy supplies and passages,” the Kingdom’s foreign ministry added.

It also said that “this attack is considered an escalation by the Houthis after the truce ended” on October 2.

The incident is the first major escalation since the Houthis and the Yemeni government failed to renew the UN-brokered truce, amid differences over payment of salaries for civil servants in Houthi-controlled areas.

The ministry also reaffirmed the Kingdom’s support to all efforts which aim to achieve security and stability in Yemen as well as to all UN efforts which aim to renew the truce and reach a comprehensive political solution to the crisis in Yemen.



