Saudi Arabia welcomes victims of Mogadishu bombing for medical treatment

Saudi Arabia has welcomed victims of a hotel bombing in Somalia for medical treatment in the Kingdom, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

Six people who were injured in a hotel bombing in Mogadishu were flown into Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport following the directives of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Representatives of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), the Ministry of Health, and the Somali Ambassador to the Kingdom, Salim Maow Haji, welcomed them upon arriving to the Kingdom.

The Somali ambassador “expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for his prompt response, and for the professional and organized work of transporting the injured, noting that this embodies the depth of the relations between the two countries,” SPA reported.

