Misk Global Forum to bring over 100 speakers under ‘Generation Transformation’ slogan

The Misk Global Forum will kick off next month in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, with over 100 speakers gathered to tackle topics related to bridging generational gaps, the focus of this year’s forum.



The global forum also comes as an occasion to celebrate Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s foundation, Misk, on its 10-year-anniversary. Over the past decade, the foundation has provided support in up-skilling Saudi youth in an effort to empower them and further their potential.



The two-day event will take place at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center (KAICC) in Riyadh from November 9 to 10.



In what Misk foundation said was its “largest version” yet, the unique platform aims to provide interactive dialogue and guidance spaces to help Saudi youth develop communication skills, critical thinking and professional development between other generations.



To be held under the slogan ‘Generation Transformation,’ the platform plans to encourage discussions and inspire intergenerational dialogue that can drive change, “break barriers, inspire change and transform the world through raising awareness about shared values and common grounds,” according to the forum’s website.



This is considered as the first step towards opening a dialogue that “leads to real, transformative impact through the individual, the community and to the world at large,” it added.



Award-winning storyteller and podcaster Jay Shetty, best-selling author John Sanei, and inventor and author Gitanjali Rao are among the speakers at the event.



Secretary-General of Misk Eng. Bader Alkahail said on Twitter last week that the activities at this year’s edition of the event aim to enhance and create “dialogue between generations and enhancing youth participation in creating a better future.”



