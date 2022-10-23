Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Initiative for Global Supply Chains
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched on Sunday the Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative (GSCRI), that aims to strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a main and vital center in the global supply chains.
The Crown Prince said that this initiative will act as a great opportunity to achieve common successes, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“On one side, [this initiative]-along with other developmental initiatives that have been launched- aims to enable investors from different sectors to benefit from the Kingdom’s resources and its ability to support and develop these chains and build successful investments,” the Crown Prince said.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia announces climate events to take place in November