Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman holds phone call with Algerian president
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a phone call with Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.
The two leaders discussed bilateral relations between their countries and opportunities for joint cooperation between the Kingdom and Algeria.
