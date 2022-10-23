Saudi Crown Prince will not travel to Algeria for Arab summit per doctor’s advice

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will not travel to Algeria to attend the Arab League summit based on the advice of his doctors, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.

“King Salman had originally directed the Crown Prince to head the Kingdom’s delegation to the Arab League summit in Algeria. However, the medical team at the royal clinics recommended that the Crown Prince avoid traveling by plane for non-stop long distances to avoid ear barotrauma and effects on the middle ear. This made it impossible for the Crown Prince to visit Algeria, given that the length of the roundtrip journey should not exceed 24 hours,” SPA quoted the royal court.

“King Salman has directed the Minister of Foreign Affairs to head the Kingdom’s delegation to the summit. He affirmed the Kingdom standing by Algeria and supporting everything that would make the summit a success,” SPA reported.

