King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince congratulate Britain’s new PM Rishi Sunak

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated newly appointed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in separate statements on Wednesday.

King Salman sent a cable to Sunak relaying his sincere congratulations and good wishes to the prime minister in his mission and to the people of the United Kingdom.

The Crown Prince also expressed his sincere wishes to Sunak in a cable while wishing the people of the UK further progress and prosperity.

Conservative leader Sunak was appointed as premier by King Charles III on Tuesday, following the resignation of Liz Truss, who resigned last week, just six weeks after taking office.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
