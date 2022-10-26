Saudi Arabia to participate in Expo 2025 Osaka in Japan

Saudi Arabia will participate in the Expo 2025 Osaka in Japan, it was announced on the sidelines of the International Planning Meeting (IPM) held in Osaka, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.



The upcoming expo will act as another platform through which Saudi Arabia can introduce the world to its culture, heritage and innovations following in the footsteps of the success that the Kingdom's pavilion achieved in the Dubai Expo 2020 and that won an award within the ‘Best Pavilion’ category.



The Expo 2025 Osaka is expected to run from April 13 – October 13, 2025, under the slogan “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.”



Saudi Arabia’s participation in the expo in Japan reflects its commitment to global cooperation and to what this participation offers in terms of “significant opportunities for international collaboration and benefit from global experiences to build a better world for all,” SPA said.



The Kingdom in September officially submitted its comprehensive application file in a bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh. The host country for World Expo 2030 will be elected by Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) member states at the General Assembly meeting set to take place in November 2023.



