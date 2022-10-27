Saudi King Salman pardons six Pakistani nationals

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz has pardoned six Pakistani nationals, who were previously detained for verbally abusing a woman, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Wednesday, citing an interior ministry source.
King Salman took the decision upon the request of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was on a visit to Saudi Arabia, SPA added.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The six men were initially detained during the holy month of Ramadan “after they assaulted a Pakistani woman and her companions with offensive words at the courtyard premises of the Prophet’s Mosque.”
During his visit to the Kingdom which he wrapped up on Wednesday, the Pakistani premier met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during which they discussed bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries.
Read more:
Saudi Crown Prince receives Pakistan PM
Saudi Arabia signs four investment deals at FII to enhance residents’ quality of life
Saudi Arabia’s PIF establishes five regional investment companies
-
Saudi Arabia to participate in Expo 2025 Osaka in JapanSaudi Arabia will participate in the Expo 2025 Osaka in Japan, it was announced on the sidelines of the International Planning Meeting (IPM) held in ... Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince congratulate Britain’s new PM Rishi SunakSaudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated newly appointed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the ... Saudi Arabia
-
PIF-owned EV maker Lucid Motors opens first store in Saudi ArabiaSaudi PIF-owned electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors has opened its first store in the Kingdom, the company said on Monday.For the latest headlines, ... Saudi Arabia