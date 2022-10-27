Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz chairs a Cabinet meeting, September 6, 2022. (SPA)
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz chairs a Cabinet meeting, September 6, 2022. (SPA)

Saudi King Salman pardons six Pakistani nationals

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz has pardoned six Pakistani nationals, who were previously detained for verbally abusing a woman, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Wednesday, citing an interior ministry source.

King Salman took the decision upon the request of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was on a visit to Saudi Arabia, SPA added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The six men were initially detained during the holy month of Ramadan “after they assaulted a Pakistani woman and her companions with offensive words at the courtyard premises of the Prophet’s Mosque.”

During his visit to the Kingdom which he wrapped up on Wednesday, the Pakistani premier met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during which they discussed bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries.

Read more:

Saudi Crown Prince receives Pakistan PM

Saudi Arabia signs four investment deals at FII to enhance residents’ quality of life

Saudi Arabia’s PIF establishes five regional investment companies

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size