Saudi Tourism Authority launches platform to facilitate World Cup travel

The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) launched the ‘Here For You’ platform to facilitate the journey of those who will travel from the Kingdom for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.



The ‘Here For You' platform is a guide that details transportation and travel services for citizens, residents and visitors in the Kingdom who plan to travel from there to Qatar to attend World Cup matches and events, STA said in a statement.





The guide also includes a list of the Kingdom’s touristic destinations and events taking place in Saudi Arabia.



The new platform is coordinated among different governmental authorities such as the ministries of interior, sports and transportation.



As the FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off on November 20, many fans from the region and abroad are gearing themselves to head to Doha to enjoy the event, which is happening for the first time in the Middle East.



Those attending the World Cup need to have a Hayya card, which is a personalized document required by everyone attending the matches.



The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in August that visitors with the Hayya card are welcome in the Kingdom 10 days before the start of the World Cup after obtaining an e-visa.



The visa holders will be allowed to stay in the country for 60 days, during which they can enter and exit the country many times as long as their visa is valid.



