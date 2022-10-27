Theme
The King Abdulaziz University campus in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Facebook)
President of Saudi university relieved of duties over embezzlement allegations

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued a royal decree on Thursday relieving the president of King Abdulaziz University of his duties over exploiting his position for his own private gain, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The decision was made based on the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority’s report that Abdulrahman Obaid aI-Youbi “committed the crimes of embezzling from the funds of King Abdulaziz University, money laundering and counterfeiting.”

The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority will resume finalizing necessary measures against aI-Youbi, SPA added.

