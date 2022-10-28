Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration. (Reuters)
People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration. (Reuters)

Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding company to maintain Twitter stake

Agencies
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Company and the private office of Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal said on Friday that they will continue their ownership of Twitter shares valued at $1.89 billion after Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company, according to a statement tweeted by Prince Alwaleed.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Elon Musk took ownership of Twitter Inc on Friday and the self-described free speech absolutist has said his desire is to see the company have fewer limits on content that can be posted on the influential social media platform.

Prince Alwaleed’s Kingdom Holding is 16.9% owned by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund chaired by crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal rose to international prominence after making a big successful bet on Citigroup Inc (C.N) in the 1990s and he was an early investor in Apple Inc.

The prince has also made hundreds of millions of dollars by investing in companies such as Uber Technologies Inc to Twitter Inc.

Read more:

Twitter shares to be suspended on NYSE as Musk nears $44 billion takeover deal

Elon Musk’s Twitter ownership begins with firings, uncertainty

Museveni’s son boasts he’ll be Uganda’s next president

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size