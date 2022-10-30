Seven arrested for identity theft, fraud in Saudi Arabia: Public Prosecution

Seven fraudsters were arrested after posing as bank employees and stealing money from people’s accounts in Saudi Arabia, according to the Kingdom’s public prosecutor.

The group illegally collected the personal data, including fingerprints, of 2,000 people without their knowledge as part of their identity theft and defrauding operations, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The group of seven included one Saudi citizen and six expats of Asian nationality.

They actively participated in identity theft and fraud, SPA reported. The group reportedly contacted people and posed as representatives of banks and financial institutions which enabled them to extract personal and confidential data such as bank account details and ID numbers, allowing them to steal money from victims’ bank accounts.

The Public Prosecution’s investigation revealed that they were able to extract contact details, ID numbers and over 2,000 fingerprints of people to continue to exploit them and bypass security verification systems.

As a result, the seven criminals were arrested, a source told SPA.

