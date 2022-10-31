Saudi Arabia records budget surplus of $3.76 billion in third quarter
Saudi Arabia recorded a budget surplus of 14.14 billion riyals ($3.76 billion) in the third quarter of 2022, state television said on Monday, citing the Kingdom’s finance ministry.
It added the country posted revenues of 301.87 billion riyals ($80.4 billion) in the same quarter.
Oil revenues were at 229 billion riyals ($61 billion) and the Kingdom’s expenses were at 287.73 billion riyals ($76.62 billion), it said.
The Kingdom’s gross domestic product expanded by 8.6 percent in the third quarter compared with the same period in 2021.
Growth was largely driven by a 14.5 percent increase in oil activities, the General Authority for Statistics said, while non-oil activities expanded 5.6 percent.
Second quarter real gross domestic product was up 12.2 percent, the Kingdom reported in September, exceeding a flash estimate at the end of July of 11.8 percent growth on the back of higher oil prices.
