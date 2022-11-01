Saudi Arabia puts into effect decision allowing Hayya card holders to enter Qatar

Saudi Arabia has put into effect Tuesday a decision that would only allow World Cup Hayya card holders to enter neighboring Qatar, the Kingdom’s General Directorate of Passports announced.



The decision was implemented on Tuesday and will remain into effect until December 23, the directorate said in a statement. Entering “land and air borders into Qatar for those wishing to watch World Cup matches and events is limited to having the Hayya card and the passport registered at the Hayya platform, with the exception of Qatar citizens and carriers of Qatari ID.”



Hayya card is a personalized document required by everyone attending the matches. Having a ticket to the World Cup is a prerequisite to acquiring a Hayya card.



The directorate added that for the occasion of the World Cup, which is happening for the first time in the Middle East, it has boosted border controls with human capital and technology to facilitate the journey into Qatar.



The directorate also noted that those who have any inquiries they can call 911 for any information or check the ‘Here For You’ platform that was launched last week.



The ‘Here For You’ platform aims to facilitate the journey of those who will travel from Saudi Arabia for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. It details the requirements needed for those wishing to travel to Qatar by land or air for daily trips or long-term stays.



It was announced in October that those who have Hayya Cards can also now enter Saudi Arabia without paying a visa fee, which allows for 60 days of travel within Saudi Arabia beginning ten days prior to the FIFA World Cup.



Paul Arnold, managing director of Sovereign PRO Partner Group (Sovereign PPG) Saudi Arabia, explained to Al Arabiya English, the requirements to enter Saudi Arabia with a Hayya Card.



“To enter Saudi Arabia under the Hayya Card, one must have a valid FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Hayya Card prior to entry into the Kingdom. You will not have to have entered or traveled via Qatar prior for this to be valid so long as you have the Hayya Card before entry.



“Travel into Saudi Arabia if you do not hold a Hayya Card will operate as usual. Depending on your nationality and the documents you possess, you can apply online or with the relevant embassy for either a Visa on Arrival, E-Visa or Visa through Embassy.”



Arnold said the benefit for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Hayya Card holders is a ‘free’ pass into Saudi Arabia, where one might usually require additional visas for entry.



“It is a great initiative by the Saudi government to encourage travellers to tag Saudi Arabia onto their trip on route to or from the World Cup. Available flights between Doha and both Saudi airports in Riyadh and Jeddah will increase during this period to allow easier and more flexible travel options.”



