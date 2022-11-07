Over two million people have visited Riyadh Season’s various zones: GEA head

More than two million people have visited the different zones at the 2022 Riyadh Season so far, Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) chairman Turki al-Shikh announced on Sunday evening.



Al-Shikh posted a video on Twitter saying that the visitors have enjoyed the different zones and entertainment activities offered at this year’s edition of the megafestival, including various music concerts, plays, a Cirque du Soleil performance, and WWE wrestling matches.



This year’s edition of Riyadh Season, being held under the slogan ‘Beyond Imagination,’ kicked off on October 21 and includes 15 zones that have been opening gradually across the Kingdom’s capital Riyadh.



In the video posted, it was also announced that new zones such as the Sky Riyadh, Riyadh Zoo, Boulevard World and Fan Festival will open throughout November.



The Fan Festival Zone will be held at the city’s Mrsool Park which will accommodate football fans who wish to watch matches and events happening at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The zone will feature three mega screens as well as live concerts and enjoyable shows throughout the day.



The highly anticipated Boulevard World which will open soon is set to be a multicultural zone which will include restaurants and segments from different countries such as France, Mexico, Greece, and Morocco.



