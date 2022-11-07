Saudi Crown Prince to take part in Mideast green summit: Report

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will take part in the Middle East Green Initiative Summit held in tandem with the COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Monday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The summit is due to start at 4.30 p.m. local time and will feature delegates from Gulf Cooperation Council countries as well as the Middle East and Africa.

It will be the second Middle East Green Initiative; the first was held in October 2021 in Riyadh.

The summit is intended to lay out a roadmap for regional climate action, assessing the consequences of climate change and presenting solutions.

Goals outlined during the inaugural summit in 2021 include an aim to reduce carbon emissions by more than 10 percent, and to plant 50 billion trees in the region.

A separate summit, the Saudi Green Initiative Forum, will also take place in Egypt on from November 11 to 12.

