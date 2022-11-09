Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz University ranks fifth on climate initiative index
Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz University (KAU) has ranked fifth globally on the index of universities committed to climate action, according to the Times Higher Education Impact Ranking 2022.
The achievement highlighted the university’s research on the impact of climate change locally and globally the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Wednesday quoted Dr. Mazen al-Assiri, the director of the university’s climate research center, as saying.
The KAU, located in Jeddah, is the largest university in the country with over 82,000 students enrolled.
The KAU’s goals to help mitigate climate action are also in line with Saudi Vision 2030, he added. Introduced by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Vision 2030 is an economic reform plan that aims to transform and diversify the Kingdom’s economy to become less oil reliant.
In the past year, Saudi Arabia has been working towards its three main targets of reducing emissions, afforestation, and land and sea protection.
The university has established a climate database that is studying the short- and long-term impact and projects of climate change on the Kingdom, al-Assiri said.
