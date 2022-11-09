Saudi Green Initiative Exhibition at COP27 highlights Kingdom’s climate action goals

The Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Exhibition, which was showcased at COP27 in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh, has highlighted the Kingdom’s efforts to become a regional and global pioneer for climate action.

The exhibition put a spotlight on Saudi Arabia’s goals to reduce carbon emissions, support renewable energy sources and clean hydrogen production, develop the circular carbon economy and afforestation, and protect its natural environment.

The exhibition allows visitors to explore the significance of the diverse initiatives being currently implemented in various parts of the Kingdom – including the largest clean hydrogen plant in the world in NEOM, as well as successful resettlement programs for endangered wildlife in Saudi Arabia.

Under the theme “From Ambition to Action,” the SGI aims to bring together environmental protection, energy transition, and sustainability programs within the Kingdom, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The initiative embodies the Kingdom’s vision to protect its land and nature while adopting ambitious goals in the coming decades, as well as improving the quality of life and protecting future generations by increasing reliance on clean energy, neutralizing the effects of oil production, and protecting the environment, SPA reported.

The exhibition comes ahead of the SGI Forum – held under the patronage of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman – where climate leaders will gather on November 11-12 to discuss the best practices, highlight innovation, evaluate progress, and drive forward substantive action in the race against climate change.

