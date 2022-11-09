Saudi Green Initiative Forum: The Kingdom at the forefront of climate action

The Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum – held in tandem with COP27 – is set to review the Kingdom’s progress and goals towards climate action.

The upcoming forum, on November 11-12, will include a comprehensive overview of the past 12 months, discussions on the multi-dimensional approach Saudi Arabia is taking to reach net-zero emissions, how the Kingdom aims to turn the desert green by planting 10 billion trees, and updates on the country’s progress to protect 30 percent of its land and sea territories and save its endangered species.

Under the theme ‘From Ambition to Action,’ the forum will bring together climate leaders and experts who will highlight the steps taken over the past year towards achieving the Kingdom’s ambitious national targets and lay out the roadmap for the coming years.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman had first announced the SGI in March 2021, where he said that Saudi Arabia is “fully aware of [its] share of responsibility in advancing the fight against the climate crisis.”

In the past year, more than 60 initiatives have been activated to help achieve the three targets of reducing emissions, afforestation, and land and sea protection.

“We are ushering in a new green era for the region; in which we are collectively leading and reaping its fruits, in our joint belief that the effects of climate change are not limited to the natural environment only, but also to the economy and security of our nations,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said.

The Kingdom has committed to have 50 percent of its power come from renewable sources by 2030. Beyond transitioning to a domestic power mix, the SGI includes investing in new energy sources, improving energy efficiency, and developing a carbon capture and storage program.

Saudi Arabia’s goal of planting 10 billion trees across the country will not only rehabilitate 40 million hectares of land, but will also help restore vital ecological functions, improve air quality, and reduce sandstorms.

Already, the Kingdom has planted 8.4 million trees, according to the government.

As part of its efforts to protect 30 percent of its terrestrial and marine life, Saudi Arabia is working in partnership with global biodiversity protection organizations such as the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to ensure that the rich wildlife and landscapes will continue to define the Kingdom’s natural ecosystem.

