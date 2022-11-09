Saudi climate envoy meets with high-level officials during COP27

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, has met with several high-level officials on the sidelines of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, state press agency SPA has reported.

Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir – who is also the Kingdom’s climate envoy - met with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on the sidelines of the event, SPA reported on Tuesday. The pair discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation, as well as the event agenda.

The climate envoy also met with Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, Dr. Rola Dashti, the Executive Secretary of the United Nations' Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia and President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. of the Republic of Palau.

World leaders, government officials, top decision makers and experts are currently gathering in Egypt’s coastal town of Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss ways to mitigate the climate crisis.

The UN-led event, which kicked off on Sunday and is set to run until November 18, aims to look at issues from financing the global transition to clean energy, to protecting the world’s forests and future-proofing cities.

As part of Saudi Arabia’s plans to become greener, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman announced on Monday that the Kingdom will commit $2.5 billion for the Middle East Green Initiative over the next 10 years.

He also said during the second edition of the summit of the Green Middle East Initiative, held on the sidelines of the COP27 climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, that Saudi Arabia seeks to make 50 percent of its electrical consumption reliant on renewable sources by 2030.

The Middle East Green Initiative was launched by the Crown Prince last year as part of efforts to reduce regional carbon emissions

